Marie Christine Eveker, 64, of Ashland, passed away peacefully Friday, October 25, 2019 at home.

She was born March 31, 1955, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Robert Elmer and June (nee Kinnison) Eveker. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Henry ‘Hank’ Taylor; stepson, Geoffrey Taylor; her siblings, Charles (Ann) Eveker, Nancy (Robert) Ray, Donald (Janice) Eveker and James (Susan) Eveker; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A friend to many.

Marie was a graduate of Bishop DuBourg High School, Barnes-Jewish Hospital School of Nursing, and received a B.S. in Nursing from the University of MO-Columbia. After graduation, she served at a rural clinic in Kentucky and worked as a staff nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the University of Missouri Hospital. In later years, she performed health screenings for the Boone County Health Department. Recently, she was a member of local emergency response teams.

She enjoyed sewing, fiber arts and pottery. She had a love of working in and enjoying the outdoors, and a passion for music and dance, founding two area dance groups. A kind and generous soul who always looked for the good in people, Marie will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A private service will be held at a later date.