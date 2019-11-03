Margaret Helen Stevenson, PhD, age 73, of Columbia, member of Fairview United Methodist Church, a non-smoker, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Providence, R.I., after a year-long battle with lung cancer.

Originally from Providence, she graduated from Rhode Island College in 1967. She then moved to Illinois to pursue studies in educational testing and measurement. She earned her doctorate degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and worked for the Illinois Department of Education for 12 years.

During the past year, she’d been traveling back and forth to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Mass. for treatment.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years, James Stevenson; a daughter, Roberta Graham of Anchorage, Alaska; and four siblings: Eleanor Yessaian of Wakefield, Mass. and Eugenia Dupre, Kenneth Pjojian and Robert Pjojian, all of Cranston, R.I., as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral and burial were private.