Gloria Pierce, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Noblesville, Indiana.

A memorial service is being planned for Summer 2020 in Minot, N.D.

She was born in Kenmare, N.D. on Oct. 11, 1932 to Ingman Score and Harriet Bakhagen Score Hasledalen.

Gloria served in the Air Force from 1953-1955 during the Korean War. She married Kenneth Pierce in May of 1955. Aside from her children, obtaining her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Columbia College was a proud achievement in her life. Gloria worked for the University of Missouri-Columbia and H&R block until her retirement. In retirement, the Columbia Senior Center activities, especially the choir, and traveling occupied her time.

Gloria is survived by her sister, Barbara Voss of Newcastle, Wyo.; daughter, Stephanie Rae Pierce of Noblesville; son, Kenneth Roe Pierce Jr. of Bend, Ore.; granddaughters, Melisa Stringham of Westfield, Ind. and Taylor Pierce of Bend; and grandson, Wyatt Roe Pierce of Bend.

