Elizabeth “Betsy” Lee Phillips, nee Roy, 76, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will occur at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Columbia Entertainment Company (CEC).

Betsy was raised in San Antonio, Texas and earned a master’s in library science from Texas Women’s University in Denton. She moved to Columbia following marriage, working at Stephens Library before starting a family. She was a valued community member, whether volunteering at Parkade Elementary School’s library, selling her handmade miniatures at craft shows, teaching Sunday School at Trinity Presbyterian Church or donating her talents to CEC. For many years, she ran the Jackie White National Playwriting Competition and was founder and president of the Theatre Society. She also taught Bridge classes through Adult Education and was a Weight Watchers leader. Betsy found joy in the arts, was an avid gardener, loved being with friends and took great pride in her children’s accomplishments.

Betsy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas G. Phillips; her daughters, Laura Dillamon and Meg Phillips Crespy and their spouses; her son, Tom A. Phillips; her twin sister, Kathleen Murray; three grandsons and three step-grandsons. She will also be missed by extended family and many wonderful friends.

Memorial donations may be made to CEC (www.cectheatre.org/give-to-cec), the Alzheimer’s Association (www.act.alz.org) or a charity of the giver’s choice.

Arrangements are by Columbia Cremation Care Center.