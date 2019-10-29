William Couch Crabb, 95, of Columbia, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the University of Missouri Medical Center. The cause was pneumonia.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at the First Baptist Church of Columbia, 1112 E. Broadway, where he was a long-time member and leader.

Born in Fall Leaf, Kan. in 1924 and raised in Williamsburg, Kan., Mr. Crabb was one of six children. Following service in the USN, he attended KU on the GI Bill, earning a degree in Engineering. In 1951, he married Carol Pinney, the sister of a college friend. They lived in Homewood, Kan., where Mr. Crabb owned and operated a general store and gas station.

In 1960, they moved to Gardner, Kan., where Mr. Crabb took a job at a telephone engineering firm. There he learned to pilot the company plane when assignments took him to distant locations out west.

The family moved to Columbia in 1968, where he joined another engineering consultancy. He later started his own firm, Telecom Engineers, which flourished until his retirement in the 1980s.

While raising children, there were summer car camping trips to national parks and historically significant sites. Upon retirement, he and Carol spent six months in England. They later traveled extensively, visiting many destinations throughout the world, often with Elder Hostel.

Predeceased by his wife, he is survived by children Richard (Janice), Jim, Jennifer (Chris), Tom (Wendy), and six grandchildren: Ian, Hugh, Logan, Malcolm, McKenna, and Griffin, his sister Arlie, and many nieces and nephews.

A loving and generous father and grandfather, Mr. Crabb was a lifelong Jayhawks fan and KU supporter, an avid basketball follower, a dedicated trail walker, a loyal friend, and a humble stoic who was forever unimpressed by fame and self-promotion.