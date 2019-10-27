Mary Ann Kempf, 79, of Boonville, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 on her 55th Wedding Anniversary at Katy Manor in Pilot Grove.

Visitation for Mary Ann will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at Howard Funeral Home, with rosary beginning at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Mary Ann Kempf was born Aug. 9, 1940 in Jefferson City, the daughter of Clem and Anna Otto. She married Jerry Ray Kempf Oct. 24, 1964 in Martinsville. Mary Ann was a teacher for many years. She started her teaching career at St. Peters in Jefferson City for two years, then went to Martinsville for two years. After the four years of teaching, she went to work for Montgomery Wards in Boonville. She then went back to teaching and taught at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Boonville, St. Joe School in Pilot Grove and all area Boonville R-1 Schools. She was a very well-known teacher. Mary Ann was a huge Jayhawks fan. She also enjoyed attending Knights of Columbus Friday night bingo. She was a member of the SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella. Mary Ann had many joys in life, but she loved her grandkids the most. She enjoyed watching them grow up and attending all their sporting events. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Ray Kempf of the home; sons, Timothy (Jacquelyn) Kempf of Wichita, Kan. and Anthony (Teresa) Kempf of De Soto, Kan.; daughters, Nanci (Greg) Williams of Boonville and Gretchen (Jeffery) Stove of Shawnee, Kan.; brothers, John (Carol) Otto of Jefferson City and Gary (Mary Ann) Otto of St. Elizabeth; brother-in-law, Richard Stoving of Florissant; sisters, Ann (Gary) Dake of Jefferson City and Barbara (Edmund) Martin of Jefferson City; sister-in-law, Sally Otto of Dunedin, Florida; grandchildren, Sean Kempf, Katie (Derek) Libby, Courtney Kempf, Drew Kempf, Thomas Kempf, Matthew Kempf, Jessica Kempf, Kaitlyn Williams, Kelly Williams, Kelsie Williams, Kristen Williams, Ty Kempf, Torri Kempf, Tatum Kempf, Julian Longerich, Ben Stove, Joshua Stove and Emily Stove.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Clem and Anna Otto; brothers, Joseph and Jerome Otto; and sister, Margaret Mary Stoving.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to SS. Peter and Paul Church, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, or Parkinson’s Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.