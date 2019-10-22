Sarah Jane Bounds passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.

A private memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

She was born September 23, 1994 to Michelle Bounds in Pontiac, Ill.

She is forever loved by her maternal grandmother Helen Dick of Missouri; and paternal grandparents Dan and Kathy Bounds of Illinois. Sarah also has several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that love her dearly.

Sarah was a wild spirit with a soft heart and a sweet soul. She was loving and protective of those she loved and was forever trying to help and comfort others, and was motivated to work with special needs children. Her life was cut way too short and will be truly missed by all.

“Your Wings Were Ready But Our Hearts Were Not.”