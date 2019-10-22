Ruth Ann Montague passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Elmwood Cemetery in Mexico, Mo. A short visitation will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 St. Charles Rd., Columbia, MO 65202.

Ruth was born July 30, 1947, the daughter of Elmer and Caroline Wright in Mexico. She married James D. (J.D.) Montague March 14, 1964, who survives at the home.

Ruth worked for Columbia Public Schools in food service for 36 years at Field school, Blue Ridge and Derby Ridge schools. She enjoyed making dolls, crocheting and making quilts. She also loved to go camping.

In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by her children: daughter, Sheila Pauley of El Dorado Springs and her son, Terry Montague of Centralia; three sisters, Carolyn Thompson, Helen Burkhead of Mexico and Linda Kidd of Wamego, Kan.; grandchildren, Reece Strawn, Roman Pauley and James T. (J.T.) Montague; and great-grandchildren, Austyn Culwell, Hunter, Fisher and Trapper Strawn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Johnny and Bobby Wright.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

