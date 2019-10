James Franklin Lane passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 82.

Jim was born and raised in Columbia. He was a graduate of Hickman High School (Class of 1955) and went on to receive both a Bachelors and Master Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Midway Locust Grove United Methodist Church, Columbia. For full details please go to www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.