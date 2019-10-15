Harold Sontag, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Harold was born on Jan. 6, 1940 in Columbia to Thomas and Phala LeFever Sontag, and they preceded him in death. Harold graduated from Hickman High School. On July 6, 1958, he married Clara Hoffman in Columbia, and she survives. He was a member of the Huntsdale Baptist Church. He retired from the University where he was the Operations Manager of the Hearnes Center, known as the “White Haired Boss.” He enjoyed showing ponies and miniature draft horses. He also enjoyed spending time at the Lake on his boat. Harold and Clara raised five grandchildren as their own children.

Harold is also survived by two daughters, Debra M. Smith (Jim) of Moberly and Teresa Bradley of Columbia; siblings, Iola Grant (Bob) of Columbia and Roy Sontag (Marshia) of Vanceboro, N.C.; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles William Sontag and Fred Asbury; a great-grandson, Ryder Dean Curtis; and son-in-law, Milton Cram.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hickman High School Sontag Scholarship or Huntsdale Baptist Church, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

