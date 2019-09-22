Barbara V. Allen was born June 22, 1930, and passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.

Barb wrote this obituary for herself in a creative writing class when she was 71.

“Life’s blessings included loving parents and friends, many of whom greatly influenced the direction of her life. Humor was part of her life’s energy, as was her spiritual path. She was a founding member of Unity of Columbia. Her smile was a gift she gave to those she met along her journey. Prosperity in her life included love of nature, intellect, reading, music, sports, and giving.

Children were a most important cornerstone in her life. Barb taught Sunday school, and as a professional ski instructor, taught many children and adults to ski. She played hockey and was a member of the ‘Mother Puckers’ Hockey Team of Aspen. Golf was another sport that she loved and excelled at. In fact, during her golf life, she had six holes-in-one to her credit.

She volunteered at Columbia Public Schools teaching reading to ‘slow’ learners, and as a member of RESULTS (an International grassroots child advocacy program). She contributed hours and money to lobby in Washington for those less fortunate.

Barb had her Master’s in Social Work and worked at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in the Pediatrics ICU for fourteen years, where she advocated for families and children.

Barb celebrated her gift of life, and hopes you will, too.”

Barb’s final wish was to donate her body to the MU School of Medicine.

She is survived by niece, Sarah Allen of Albuquerque, N.M.; and nephews, Steve Allen of Salt Lake City, Utah, Rick Allen of Duluth, Minn. and Thom Allen of West Palm Beach, Fla. and their families.

She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and James Allen; her brother, Stan Allen; and sister-in-law, Betty Allen.

There will be a Memorial Service for Barb at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at Unity of Columbia, 1600 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203.

Those who wish to remember Barb in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Landscaping Project at Unity of Columbia at the same address.