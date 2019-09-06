Joanne (Jody) Sawyers, 65, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 in her daughter’s home, surrounded by the love of her family.

As she requested, there will be a celebration of her life held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Rock Quarry House in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to The Humane Society or Hospice Compassus.

Jody was born May 14, 1954 in Queens, N.Y. to Dolores and Joseph Vogel. A retired school bus driver of 26 years, Jody had worked at Marshalls in Washington, Mo. since its opening. Jody enjoyed vacations to the beach and the mountains, dance parties, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

Jody is survived by her daughter Megan Hall; son-in-law Mike; granddaughter Devin; sister Barbara McDonald; niece Amanda Ayers and family; and nephew Michael Bearss and family.