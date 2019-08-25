Robert Grant, 86, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Fairview United Methodist Church. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at the church. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Robert was born at home on March 1, 1933 in Boone County, the son of the late James Dorsey and Lillie Dea (Jacobs) Grant. He was a 1951 graduate of Hickman High School. Robert proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years, serving three years and two months in France.

He married Idamarie Baumgartner on May 24, 1959 and they had two daughters, Phyllis and Anna.

Robert worked as an inspector for P.M.A. (Production and Marketing Association), inspecting grain; Boone County Oil, delivering fuel, oil, and gas to farmers for six years; the University of Missouri Athletic Department in Grounds and Equipment for 10 years. He attended three bowl games at MU while employed there. Robert retired from the Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital as a pipefitter of 22 years.

He enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting, turkey hunting and vegetable gardening. He was known for growing the “Best” tomatoes around. He was a longtime member of the Sunrise Optimist Club.

Robert is survived by his wife, Ida of the home; daughters: Phyllis Grant, and Anna Roberts (Tim); granddaughter: Hannah Byrd (Dalton); sister-in-law: Roxie Grant; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Cecil Grant (Sue), Elijah Grant and David Grant; sisters: Mary Nall (Russ), Beatrice Smith (Glen) and Hazel Grant.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Fairview United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

