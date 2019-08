Edward Lynn Innes, Sr., well-known Fayette resident, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his home surrounded and cared for by loved ones.

Services honoring his life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Burial will follow at Sharon Cemetery near Armstrong. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.carryager.com.