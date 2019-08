William F. “Bill” Berry, 86, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia. A private interment service for family will be held at the Columbia Cemetery before the memorial service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.