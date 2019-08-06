Sandra K. Carter, 76, of Rocheport, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the University Hospital in Columbia.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Rocheport Community Hall, 503 3rd Street; Rocheport, MO 65279.

She was born Jan. 25, 1943 in Waucoma, Iowa, a daughter of the late Lyle E. and Ruth (Monroe) Squires.

Sandra was a home caregiver in various nursing homes in Columbia for over 40 years. Sandra was the youngest of 12 children, in which she had eight sisters and three brothers.

Sandra also has two sons: Vincent D. Acosta of Columbia and Dennis E. Acosta (wife Kim) of Rocheport; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443.

