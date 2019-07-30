Linda Kay Ardrey, 71, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 surrounded by family in Liberty.

A private family service will be held in the fall.

Linda was a lifelong resident of Columbia. She spent nearly 39 years as the office manager for Dr. Leland Pfefer. Upon his retirement, she went on to manage the office of Dr. Jill Murphy. Linda was passionate about her work and always talked about her "wonderful patients” who she considered family.

Many years were spent traveling the U.S. with her husband. The family also loved spending time at their getaway at the Lake of the Ozarks. Linda was an excellent cook who spent hours in the kitchen preparing delicious meals for her family. In later years, Linda became quite an expert at designing and creating beautiful wreaths and other crafts. She also spent many nights as “Nanny Uber” as she safely transported her grandchildren and their friends around Columbia while they were in college at Mizzou.

Family was everything to Linda. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Schlager (Jeffrey) of Kearney and her son, Travis Ardrey (Jennifer) of O’Fallon. In addition, she was “Nanny” to seven grandchildren: Ashlee Dennis (Kel), Alisabeth Robinson (Eric), Austin Schlager (Madison), Allyson Schlager, Andrew Schlager, Jacob Ardrey and Samuel Ardrey.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Wilford Lee Ardrey; her parents; and her three brothers: Donald Sapp, Gary Sapp and Terry Sapp.

Linda was always full of life and willing to help people in any way that she could. As per her wishes, cremation services will be carried out by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs.