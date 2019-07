Phyllis Young, 71, of Kansas City, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Life Care Center in Grandview.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Emannuel Baptist Church in Kansas City. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Columbia.