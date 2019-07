Jon A. Hageman, 78, of Moberly, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Services honoring and celebrating Jon’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Committal services and burial will follow.

He was born Oct. 17, 1940 in Armstrong, Iowa to Albert C. and Vera A. (Ankrum) Hageman.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn S. Fowlkes; son, Jon Hageman II; sister, Jean Webster; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.