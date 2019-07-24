Ruth Ann White, 72, died Sunday, June 23, 2019.

A service will be held at a later date.

Ruth Ann was born in Baltimore, Md. on Oct. 26, 1946 to William and Ethel Sumner, one of eight siblings.

She is survived by her son, Tommy Gliser; daughter-in-law, Kelly; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers, Kenny Sumner and Tom Sumner; and sisters Bonnie Roberts and Linda Worsham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Travis Gliser; and brothers, William, George and Jim Sumner.

At her request, Ruth Ann was cremated.