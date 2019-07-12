Wanda Lou Slaughter, 82, of Columbia, entered into Jesus’ arms peacefully at Villa at Blue Ridge on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at Broadway Christian Church. Services will be at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon.

Wanda was born in Prairie Home to Mabel and Chester Byler. She was valedictorian of her class of 18 at Prairie Home. She later graduated from Central Missouri (Warrensburg) in 1959 with a major in music and minor in English. She married Charles M. Kempf (Marty) of Boonville in 1960. She was a Sunday school teacher at United Church of Christ in Boonville and loved Jesus very much. She attended worship at Broadway Christian Church. Wanda was very proud of her children and grandchildren.

Wanda is survived by her three children, Cindy McGrail (Tim) of Jefferson City and their children, Tony (Jess) McGrail of Overland Park, Kan. (and one great grandson, Maddox McGrail), Danny (Sara) McGrail of Lenexa, Kan. and Beth (Clay) Schwinke of Blue Springs, Lindy Kempf of Columbia and Curt Kempf of Boonville, and his daughters Carly (Kyle) Kempf of Kansas City and Brooke Kempf of Springfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and her husband (Patty and Eddy Schroeder).

Memorials are suggested to Broadway Christian Church.

