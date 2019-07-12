Richard C. Rooney of Columbia passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was 92 years old.

A private service was held.

Mr. Rooney was born in Racine, Wis. on May 12, 1927 to Cornelius and Mabel Rooney. He was married to Avis Mae Dunham of Milwaukee, Wis. on Feb. 4, 1950. He spent his entire working career with the Western Publishing Company, first in Racine, and then in Hannibal and finally in St. Louis. He was an avid sailor and treasured his time sailing on Lake Michigan and later on Lake St. Louis.

He is survived by Avis, his wife of 69 years, and by three sons and one daughter: Tim (Karin) Rooney of Columbia; Tom (Mary) Rooney of Ottawa, Ill.; Colleen (Mark) Richmond of Frisco, Colo.; and Dan (Debbie) Rooney of Springfield. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one brother, Jim (Nancy) Rooney of Racine.

Mr. Rooney’s family would like to convey their deep appreciation for the care provided to him by Tiger Place Independent Living and Hospice Compassus.