Mary Jane McQueen Williams, 96, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and community volunteer, died on Monday, July 8, 2019 at The Neighborhoods by Tiger Place in Columbia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at St. Brendan Catholic Church, with burial to follow at St. Brendan Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1922 in Kansas City, the daughter of Joe Welch and Agnes Cullen McQueen. She was married on Aug. 28, 1943 in Kansas City to Edwin Warner Williams of Mexico, Mo.

Educated in Kansas City, she graduated in 1939 from Southwest High School. She went on to attend Sullins College in Bristol, Va. (1939-1940), and the University of Missouri-Columbia from 1940-1942. She was a member of and served as President of Pi Beta Phi social sorority while attending the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Jane moved to Mexico in 1945 with her husband Warner Williams, following World War II. She was active in the community, serving on St. Brendan’s School Board, the Cerebral Palsy Board, the AMC Auxiliary Board and Mexico Country Club Board.

She was a Brownie and a Girl Scout Leader, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a member and President of St. Brendan’s Home & School. She delivered Meals on Wheels for over 15 years and was a member and President of the Ladies Golf Association at the Mexico Country Club.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary Martha Nelson of Overland Park, Kan., Ellen Cullen Condron of Columbia and Elizabeth Kelly Peterson of Riverside, Conn.; and two sons, William Warner (Bill) Williams of Mexico and Turner McQueen (Tim) Williams of St. Louis. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edwin Warner Williams; her sisters, Betty McQueen of Mexico, Peggy Burkhart of Overland Park; and her oldest son, Joseph Michael Williams.

Memorials can be made to the St. Brendan’s Educational Foundation, the YMCA, Williams Family Support Center or the Help Center.

