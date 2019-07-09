Charlotte M. Rievley, 71, passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Assisi Healthcare of Clare Oaks in Bartlett, Ill.

Catholic Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10 in Glendale Memorial Gardens, located at 104 S. Collier Street; Centralia, MO 65240. A local Celebration of Life and Friendship will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at Hotel Baker, located at 100 W. Main Street; St. Charles, IL 60174.

She was born on Aug. 10, 1947 in St. Louis, to Melvin and Hilda (nee Pracht) Rievley.

In Charlotte’s early career, she was a Postulant for the Order of The Sisters of St. Francis in Maryville. She worked as an Administrative Dietician for most of her working life after leaving the convent.

Charlotte loved all kinds of crafts and loved to bargain shop. She paid incredible attention to detail in all things she did. She was a loyal volunteer for Fox Valley Volunteer Hospice for many years. To honor Charlotte’s memory, please do a kind deed and make a difference in someone’s life. Everyone needs to feel special!

Charlotte is survived by her siblings, Paul Rievley, Melinda Whitacre, Michael (Kimberlee) Rievley and Catherine (James) Peach. She has many nieces and nephews, and a sisterhood of really good friends. Her local friends took great care of her in her most recent years. Special thanks to Linda Reschke, Suzanne Spry and Peggy Lindstrom.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents and a dear friend, Jackie Wood.

Arrangements by Moss Family Funeral Home–St. Charles, IL