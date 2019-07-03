On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Susan Ford Baker, loving mother and grandmother, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 75.

A Celebration of Susan’s life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 (open house) at the City of Refuge center, 7 E. Sexton Rd, Columbia.

Susan was born Feb. 24, 1944 in Raleigh, N.C. to John and Dorothy Baker. They moved to Corona del Mar, Calif. in 1948, where her love affair with the ocean began.

She had a passion for all things water and the outdoors. Whether she was snorkeling, canoeing, kayaking, body surfing, or just wandering down the beach shell hunting, she was always immersed in the moment with nature. She travelled the world looking for the next great adventure.

She is survived by her daughter, Kiersa Toll and son-in-law Jerome Dubinski; her granddaughter Quinn Dubinski and grandson Nevin Dubinski. She is also survived by two sisters, Judith Peyton and Catherine Baker; four nieces and nephews; and a close network of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial donations in memory of Susan can be made to the Mid Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or the City of Refuge.