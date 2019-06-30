Glenna L. Sanders, 63, of Clarksville, Tenn. (formerly of Columbia), passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Shelter Garden in Columbia.

She was born on April 14, 1956 in Moberly, to Glen and Louise Richstatter Roberts. She was employed with State Farm Insurance for over 25 years. Glenna enjoyed traveling and shopping, but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Michael Sanders; son, Cale (Bekah) Johnson; and daughter, Callie (Lance) Rodeman; children by marriage: Morgan (Gerard) Brodeur, Brett (Lacey) Sanders and Ben Sanders; brothers: Russell, Kevin and Roger Roberts; seven grandchildren and one on the way.

In addition to her parents, Glenna is preceded in death by her grandson, Cohen Johnson.

Please visit Glenna's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.