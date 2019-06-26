Sally Lynn Mertz, 79, of Columbia, passed away at her residence on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

A celebration of Sally’s life, followed by refreshments, will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 1 at Olivet Christian Church, 1991 S Olivet Rd., Columbia.

Sally was born March 10, 1940 in Grosse Pointe, MI to Herman Carl and Alice Marie Goodsmith. Sally was very close to her parents; she loved her father deeply, and always had a passion for art, antiques and travel. She found immense joy in helping others and actively participated in her church’s ministry wherever she lived. She volunteered regularly with the Assistance League, Meals on Wheels and King’s Daughters.

Sally is survived by some of those she loved most, her husband, Dan Mertz; daughter, Wendy (Ken) Yelton; step-children, Brenda Mertz, Julie (Doug) Gayou and Daniel (Pam) Mertz; and grandchildren, Ben Yelton, Madison Mertz, Emily Woodruff, Maria Mertz, Audrey Gayou and Scott Gayou.

Her parents; half-sister Priscilla Fitzpatrick; and son John Weaver preceded her in death. No doubt, she is overjoyed to see them again.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Mid-Missouri Humane Society, Second Chance Animal Shelter or Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

