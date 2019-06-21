Alice Shawver, 94, of Charleston, IL (formerly of Columbia), passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 while in Ft. Myers, FL.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The Memorial Service, celebrating her life, will begin at 2 p.m. immediately following the visitation. Her body will be inurned in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL on Monday with family in attendance.

She was born Clara Alice Seaman on Dec. 13, 1924 in Coles County, IL, the daughter of the late Charles Ross and Opal Leota (Spies) Seaman. She married Donald L. Shawver on Dec. 25, 1945 and he preceded her on Dec. 18, 1999.

Alice was a real estate broker and co-owner of Re-Max Realty when living in Columbia. Her church membership remained with the First Baptist Church in Columbia.

She leaves a son, Charles Shawver of Ashland; four grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Lee Shawver and Paul Henry Shawver; a daughter-in-law, Laurie Shawver; two brothers; and a sister.

Donations in her honor may be made to the EIU Foundation Unrestricted Fund and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, IL 61920.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.