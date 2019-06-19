Phyllis Opal Hartley, a longtime resident of Columbia, died at Point Lookout Nursing & Rehab near Branson on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 92.

Services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Bus. Loop 70 W in Columbia, on Friday June 21, with visitation at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John "T" Hartley, whom she first met at a Christmas party for employees of Missouri Telephone Company in Columbia.

She is survived by her three children, John Thomas Hartley Jr. of Branson, Rhonda Vanatta of West Melbourne, FL, Philip Hartley of Columbia, and their spouses; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carol Atteberry, brother-in-law Kenny Atteberry, and sister-in-law Marguerite Backer.

After her marriage to T. Hartley, Phyllis worked as a homemaker and was also employed by Safeway Grocery, Eastgate IGA Grocery, Columbia Veterans Hospital, and the Missouri Farmers Association. She and her late husband were members of Parkade Baptist Church. Phyllis will be fondly remembered as a sweet and joyful woman who was devoted to her family, friends, and neighbors—and loved to cook and bake enough to feed them for days. She never met a stranger, she loved to sing, and she was known for her infectious laugh.