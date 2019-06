Terry Hatton, 75, of Columbia, died Sunday, June 9, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He was born May 3, 1944 to Richard and Melva (Sprague) Hatton. Terry graduated Hickman High in 1962 and joined the National Guard as a military policeman. He was also a longtime employee of the University Police Department.

He is survived by two sons, Troy and Brian, as well as several grandkids, nieces, nephews and friends.