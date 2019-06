Devin Lee Hill, 52, of Columbia, slept into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at Parkade Baptist Church in Columbia. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 at Second Baptist Church in Columbia.

Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Son Funeral Home in Columbia.