Opal Mae Zigler, 79, of Columbia, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at Nilson Funeral Home.

Opal was born Jan. 25, 1940 in Boone County, the daughter of Orville and Vinnetta Acton Perkins. She married Dale Zigler and he preceded her in death. She enjoyed having her family around her, watching the birds, and loved to cook.

Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Neal and Teresa Zimpfer; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister; and two brothers.

Memorials may be made to Columbia Second Chance, P. O. Box 10186, Columbia, MO. 65205.

Condolences may be left for the family at: nilsonfuneralhome.com.