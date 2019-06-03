Carolyn Elizabeth (Fennewald) Eatock, 86, died May 28, 2019, at Ramsey Village Care Center in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born September 2, 1932, in Martinsburg, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Anna (Shocklee) Fennewald.

Carolyn attended several schools in Audrain County, graduating from St. Brendan’s Catholic School in Mexico, Missouri. She worked at several offices in Mexico, including the city’s water utility and Dr. Thomas Dwyer’s office.

On August 20, 1960, Carolyn married Robert E. Eatock at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church. They had two children, Deborah Anne, and Christopher Robert. The family moved from Mexico for Bob’s career as an elementary school principal, first to Brunswick, Missouri, then Fontanelle, Iowa, El Paso, Illinois, and St. Joseph, Missouri.

After staying home when her children were young, Carolyn returned to work in 1975 as a secretary in the shipping office of Boehringer-Ingleheim Animal Health, retiring from there in 1998. She then worked for 10 years in the Buchanan County Health Department offices in St. Joseph, retiring for good in 2008. To celebrate, they took a cruise to Cancun, Mexico.

Carol and Bob lived in St. Joe from 1975 until November 2018, when declining health prompted them to move to West Des Moines, Iowa, to live with their daughter, Deb, and her husband, Dan Belt.

While they lived in St. Joseph, Carol and Bob were members first of the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph-Kansas City parish and for the last 20 years were members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in St. Joseph, where Carol was a member of the Altar Society. She was also a member of P.E.O.

Having grown up on farms, Carol loved horses, was an avid watcher of the Triple Crown races on TV; enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals baseball games, and University of Notre Dame and Kansas City Chiefs football games; was a thorough reader of the daily newspaper; watched “Jeopardy” daily and knew most of the answers; liked to keep up with her extended family on Facebook; enjoyed music and musical theater; and was a devoted caregiver to her husband, Bob, for many years.

Carol is survived by her husband, Bob of West Des Moines, IA; daughter, Deb and Dan Belt of West Des Moines, IA; son, Chris Eatock and wife, Pamela Olson, of Phoenix, AZ; brother, Howard (Gus) and Shirley Fennewald of Mexico, MO; sisters: Catherine Freeman of Bradenton, FL, Rose Leighton of Columbia, MO, Joan and Ken Settle of Appleton, WI, and Jane Miller of Wentzville, MO; sister-in-law Carol Casteel and husband Donnie Casteel of Centerville, Iowa, and brother-in-law Jack Strobel and wife, Eleanore, of Newton, Iowa, plus many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Hub, Charles Jr., Joseph, and Daniel Fennewald; sisters Dorothy Albus and Martha Dermody; brothers-in-law Bernard Albus, John Freeman, Sam Leighton, Ned Dermody and Rich Miller; and sisters-in-law Florence Fennewald, Jacque Fennewald, Ann Fennewald, and Marilyn Fennewald.

A visitation with the family will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. July 26 at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Mexico.

Memorials may be made in care of the family: 940 Fourth Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265.

