Jack Edward Sapp passed away peacefully in the company of family on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in his home at the age of 97.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the Columbia Cosmopolitan Club, 1715 Burlington Ave in Columbia. Light lunch refreshments will be served.

Jack was born in December of 1921 in Columbia, the fourth child of Franklin M. Sapp and Ora M. Sapp (Smith). Jack was married to Beverly J. Eldridge-Meyers in November of 1953 and they recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Jack is interred at Memorial Cemetery in Columbia.

Jack was a graduate of Hickman High School class of 1941. He and his three brothers proudly served simultaneously in WWII where Jack was a Sgt. in the U.S. Army. He worked as the manager of Bowling Lumber Company in Columbia for twenty years and then served as the Purchasing Agent for the City of Columbia until his retirement in 1983. Jack was a life-time member and one of the organizers of the Missouri Association of Public Purchasing (MAPP) in 1972 and served as President in 1978. He was a charter member of the Cosmopolitan Breakfast Club and also a member of American Legion Post 202. He was a member of American Veterans (Am Vets) and the Lions Club of Rocky Mount, Missouri.

Survivors include his wife Beverly; two daughters, Patsy Michaud and husband Jim of Colorado and Donna Sapp and husband Micki Summey of Boonville; one son, Steven Sapp and wife Kim of Columbia; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Franklin Morris Jr., Marion Lee, and Russell E.; and one sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Powell.