Marion Ora “Jean” Morse, 86, Centralia, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, May 18, at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia. Interment will be in New Hope Cemetery near Centralia. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family atwww.oliverfuneralhome.net