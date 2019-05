Linda Ruth Benway, 68, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at University Hospital.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Linda was born in Columbia on Sept. 8, 1950, the daughter of James Thornton and Nadime Acton Thornton. She is survived by her husband, “Joe” Benway; a son, Michael; a daughter, Zelma; one sister, Lori; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

