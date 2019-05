Jeffery Lynn Meissert, 60, of Columbia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. June 1 at Woodhaven’s Billy J. Palmer building, 1405 Hathman Place, Columbia. A private family interment will be held at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Mexico, MO.

He is survived by three sisters and one brother.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.