Thomas McCune Holman, 64, of Hannibal, passed away at 4:16 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home.

Thomas McCune Holman, 64, of Hannibal, passed away at 4:16 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

There are no services planned, and arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com