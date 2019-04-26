Daniel Shore, 69, of Fayette, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

In honor of Mr. Shore, a Celebration of Life Service will be held privately at a later date.

Daniel Scott Shore was born Aug. 4, 1949 in Chicago, the son of Willie and Anita (Robertson) Shore. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School, the class of 1968. Daniel enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1968. He earned the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1972. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War and served as a maintenance mechanic. For over ten years Daniel worked as a Respiratory Therapist for Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. Daniel also spent a number of years gladly serving as caretaker for his close friend and Columbia resident, Jerry Morris. Daniel loved fishing, camping, driving country roads, and spending time with his family. He also had a passion for flying his powered parachute.

Survivors include his three daughters, Jessica "Punktwee” (Mike) Mayfield, of Columbia, Rita Shore "Cushpa” of Ashland, and Kristina Shore "Apashina” of Columbia; two grandsons, Zachary "Zachbubs" and Jayden "JayDon" Mayfield, both of Columbia; sister, Debbie Elliott, of Houston, TX; brother, David Shore, of Miami, OK; close friends and caretakers, Megan and Leonard Hess, of Fayette; and his adopted dog Luke, who was a faithful companion.

Memorial contributions are suggested to JDRF-Juvenile Diabetes Association.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Fayette.