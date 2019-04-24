Nancy Beth Compton, 66, of Caseyville, IL (formerly of Centralia) went to be with her heavenly father in the early hours of Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019, with her children by her side.

There will be no funeral services at this time, but a celebration of Nancy's life will be planned at a later date.

Nancy was born on Nov. 22, 1952 to Floyd Wilson and Neola Mae (Chick) Wade in Sturgeon.

She worked for over 30 years for Shelter Insurance Companies. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Nancy also loved to play BINGO and enjoyed trying her luck at the Casino from time to time.

Nancy is survived by her three children, Douglas Wayne Moss of Columbia, Marla Michelle (Missi) McCaleb (Dan) of Hallsville, and Michael Shane Anderson (Shannon) of Collinsville, IL; her grandchildren, Mason McCaleb and Laney McCaleb of Hallsville, and Neola (Nealy) and Zachary Anderson of Collinsville; two brothers, Jerrold Wade and Michael Wade; one sister, Jackie Beal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Judith Schrivner; and a nephew, Spencer Kemmer.

Nancy was a strong and private person. She will be deeply missed, but we find comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering and is in the presence of our Lord.

Arrangements are being handled under the care of Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, IL.