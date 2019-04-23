Loved much by many, Joan Lenore Klentzer Rodgers, 82, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 3:48 a.m. at home.

Please join us at Compass Evangelical Free Church, 600 Silvey Street in Columbia on Friday, April 26, at 1 p.m. to celebrate her life. We welcome sharing your memories of Jo.

She was born in Fowler, IN, July 27, 1931, to Edward R. Klentzer and Lenore Martin Klentzer who preceded her in death along with her sister, Doris Jean Klentzer Overholser. She is survived by her husband, Allan Winfield Rodgers; her children, Gregory Rodgers and Heather Rodgers Kelso; and her grandchildren, Karley Jarrett and Halley Thompson, along with their spouses Jerry Kelso, fiancé Luke Bizal, and Michael Thompson.

Joan “Jo”, graduated college from Ball State University where she joined Tri Sigma Sorority. She was active and a leader in campus activities. While she was an undergraduate, she helped to design the student activity center. Upon graduation, she was hired to be the first Director of Campus Activities. While at Ball State she met the love of her life, Allan Rodgers, and they were engaged and married shortly thereafter, June 7, 1958. She stayed at home to raise her children and support Allan’s career. As with all things she did, she poured everything she had into them. In 1976, she became a realtor selling over a million dollars in her first year and was awarded many times over.

Joan exemplified beauty, grace, and elegance and had a servant’s heart that glorified God. She had a great sense of humor, loved everyone she met, was a stellar dancer, quilter, organizer, hostess, prayer warrior, wife, mom, grandma and friend. She loved traveling and meeting new people. Her trips took her to explore Australia, New Zealand, England, Israel, Switzerland, Austria, Scotland, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Aruba, Jamaica and all of United States except Alaska. She loved being outdoors whether it be camping or wilderness canoeing in the boundary waters and was a coordinated athlete. She also loved sewing and quilting making numerous quilts for others.

If you would like to honor her, please do so by giving to American Alzheimer’s Association Research at Greater Missouri Chapter of American Alzheimer’s Association Research, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132.

