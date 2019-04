Steven Odean Woodard, 62, of Columbia, passed away April 17, 2019. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

He was preceded in death by parents Wilford Odean Woodard and Mary Aline (Grimes) Beard; and George Lewis, his life partner.

He is survived by his brother, Randy Woodard, of Ballwin.

Steve took care of George for 35+ years and also his mother for five years. He was a remarkable caregiver. RIP Scuba Steve.

Arrangements are by Columbia Cremation Care Center.