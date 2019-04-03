Bruce “Duane” Sublett, 92, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Jefferson City.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Memorial Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Jimmy Spear officiating. A private family burial will take place later.

Duane was born June 13, 1926, in Columbia to Joab and Ruth Anderton Sublett.

A Navy veteran of World War II, he was in boot camp on D-Day 1944 and served three years primarily in the South Pacific. After the war, he participated in “Operation Crossroads” which involved atomic bomb testing on naval ships.

Mr. Sublett owned and operated his own business, Ward & Sublett Wrecker Service Inc., in Columbia for over 30 years.

Duane was married 65 years to Laura Gail Baumgartner, who passed away in 2014. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joab (Junior), Roy and Roger.

He is survived by two daughters, Linda Sublett Hutton (Bob) of Columbia and Amy Sublett of Jefferson City; one granddaughter, Laura Hutton Koch (Frank) of Columbia; one grandson, Chuck Hutton of Houston, TX; one great granddaughter, Audrey Hutton Koch and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Olivet Cemetery Association, 1991 South Olivet Rd., Columbia, MO 65201 or Callaway Hills Animal Shelter, 2714 State Road TT, New Bloomfield, MO 65063.

