Dr. Roy Donald Manning, 84, passed to his eternal reward on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Services will be held on Friday, April 5 at the Missouri United Methodist Church, McMurry Chapel, 204 S. 9th Street, Columbia. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by the church service and burial at Memorial Cemetery.

Dr. Manning was born Sept. 9, 1934 in Chicago, to Dr. Roy F. Manning and his wife, Charlotte Jessie (Getty) Manning of Westmont, IL. Roy’s father was a family medical physician and enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII, which took their family to Ft. Sam Houston, TX from 1939-1945. At that time the Manning family returned to Westmont, IL after the war. Roy learned to have a compassion for others during his younger years and he became his mother’s caregiver until her passing when he was a junior at Westmont High School, where he graduated in 1953.

Roy found his way to Fulton to attend Westminster College where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Private 1st Class in ROTC, Order of Golden Legion and graduated in 1956. Roy then moved to Kansas City and attended the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Dentistry and was in the Phi Rho Honorary Society and earned the D.D.S in 1960.

Dr. Roy Manning met the love of his life, Margaret Ann (Bills) of Salisbury in 1959 at a dance in Kansas City, and they married soon after on June 26, 1960. Dr. and Mrs. Manning continued their love of dancing throughout 59 wonderful years of marriage.

Roy and Marg moved to Columbia in 1960 where he began a 53-year dental practice and continued to be involved in many professional associations and clubs, to include the Missouri Dental Association (Secretary/Treasurer 1972-1977), President of Columbia Lions Club, business owner of Columbia Dairy Queen (downtown location) and owner of a movie theater in Parsons, KS.

Dr. Manning was a member of the Missouri United Methodist Church and the Columbia Country Club where he hit a hole-in-one during his illustrious non-professional golfing career on the 13th Hole, (witnessed) on May 23, 2000. Roy was a great dancer, a lover of music, boating and Lake of the Ozarks, socializing and spending wonderful evenings with many friends. Roy and Marg were seasoned travelers to Europe and all across the United States, usually in a huge car with and without their children.

Dr. Manning is survived by his loving wife, Margaret of the home; sons Roy Franklin III (Karen) of Gladstone, John (Louanne Gonzales) of Overland Park, KS; daughter Martha Ann Manning of Columbia; and grandchildren Michael William Manning, Kathryn Grace Manning and Connor Scott Manning.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Sidney Manning, and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to the Kings Daughters Dental Aid Program or the Missouri United Methodist Church.