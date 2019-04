Stuart Dean Clark, 67, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home in Moberly, surrounded by family.

A celebration of life will be held at the Bierman Center in Moberly on May 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Moberly Greyhounds Booster Club or the Monroe County Cancer Supporters would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.caterfuneralhomeinc.com.