Kaleo Ka’Zhan Dade, 18, of Bowling Green, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, after suffering injuries in a motor vehicle collision on a two-lane highway near Frankford.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at Bowling Green High School Gymnasium. Burial will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Ashley. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Kaleo was born at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Dec. 31, 2000, and he was the last baby born in that hospital prior to the New Year. He was the son of Tiffany Coleman-Dade, of Bowling Green, and Marlin Dade, Sr., of Columbia.

Following his birth, Kaleo lived with his family in Columbia. He would attend elementary school at Ulysses S. Grant Elementary School. While living there, Kaleo began to develop his love for the game of football as a member of the Columbia Football Youth League, of which he was an active participant and player beginning in the second grade. Kaleo and his family continued to live in Columbia until the fifth grade when his family relocated to Pike County.

Kaleo is survived by his parents, Tiffany Coleman-Dade, of Bowling Green, and Marlin Dade, Sr. (Tylisha), of Columbia. He is also survived by his siblings, Marlin Dade, Jr., of the home, Marlisha Washington, of Columbia, Christian Dade, of LaBelle, and Daniel Dade, of Columbia.

Preceding Kaleo in death were his maternal grandfathers, Tate McPike and Ben Burse, Sr.; his paternal grandfather, Walter Abbey; his paternal great-grandmother, Mary Dade; and uncle Jeff Coleman.

Serving as pallbearers for the funeral service will be the following: Isaac King, Derek Richards, Jevan Brown, Kobe McPike, Marlin Dade, Jr., Christian Dade, Kyle Horner, Colton Robb, Jax Chinn, Zane Parnell, Dylan Henderson, Qudrey Coleman and William Henderson III.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Kaleo’s teammates from the football and basketball teams.

Those wishing to honor Kaleo’s life with monetary memorials are asked to make donations to the Tiffany Coleman-Dade Benefit Account at the Community State Bank of Missouri in Bowling Green. The family hopes to establish an endowed scholarship in honor of Kaleo that will benefit other student athletes at BGHS who are pursuing secondary education.

Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.