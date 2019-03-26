Betty L. Rayfield, 87, of Montgomery City, formerly of Bellflower, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the St. Andrews New Florence Care Center in New Florence.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 27, at the Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from Noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens, north of Montgomery City.

Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com