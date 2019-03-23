Rochelle Margaret Fritz, 83, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the University of Missouri Hospital.

A Celebration of Rochelle’s Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at a family members residence located at 2305 Primrose Dr.; Columbia, MO 65202.

She was born Oct. 25, 1935, in St. Louis, a daughter of the late Anthony and Katherine (Youngerman) Ingrao.

Rochelle loved to cook and spend time with her many children and great-grandchildren.

Rochelle is survived by six children, Robert Ivicsics, Tina Palmer, Toni Ivicsics, Cathy Cole, Roseanne Stock, Paula Ivicsics; a sister, Christine Cooksey; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Atwood; a brother, Paul Vassalo; and a granddaughter, Teresa Scruggs.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com