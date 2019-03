Jacqueline Delores Carter, 88, of New Florence, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 22, at the Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City. Interment will be in the New Florence Cemetery in New Florence,. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com