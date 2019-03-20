Donald Owen Granberg, 77, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

An event celebrating his life is being planned for this Spring.

Great memories of Don, born Dec. 13, 1941, abound -- a dedicated father, partner, friend, educator, researcher, athlete, sports fan, and on occasion, an activist and thespian. Don was professor emeritus of Sociology at the University of Missouri and was a 36 year resident of Columbia. Among his great pleasures were going for a jog, root beer floats, smiling, humor, cooperation, international connections, and an occasional weekend nap.

As an academic, Don explored and quantified how individuals behave and make decisions together in the context of pressing social challenges. His hundred-plus academic papers and four books cover specific interests including: public opinion and voting behavior, peace studies, game theory, and cognitive illusions such as the Monty Hall dilemma.

An alum of Willmar (MN) High School, Gustavus Adolphus College, and The Pennslyvania State University (Ph.D.), he was awarded an honorary doctorate for his collaborative studies of Swedish and American elections by the University of Göteborg in 1997.

Don completed over 40 marathons as a member of the Columbia and Wellman (OR) track clubs and may hold the world record for the most laps run around John A. Stewart park.

Don’s immediate family include Beth, his wife of 51 years; their children Rachel, Bertrand (Felicia); his granddaughters Ayla, Macy; and his brother Bruce.

If you feel so inclined, we think he’d like the idea of donations being made to the Columbia Track Club youth program https://runsignup.com/Club/Donate/MO/Columbia/ColumbiaTrackClub